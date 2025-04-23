Pahalgam terror attack that claimed lives of tourists has sent shockwaves not only across India, but across borders. Middle Eastern author and political analyst Amjad Taha while condemning the act of terror and violence, expresses his grief that is splitting scenic Pahalgam by the rigid mindset of terrorists.

"I’ve walked through Pahalgam, the very place struck in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nestled in the Lidder Valley of Kashmir, it is not just a landscape of mountains and rivers, it is a mosaic of cultures. Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims live side by side, crafting a quiet miracle of coexistence," he shared on X.



Reminiscing, Taha emphasised on the serenity and the camaraderie in the region and among people, he wrote, "That harmony, that beauty, that forward march of civilization...these are the very things that terrify the Muslim Brotherhood and their jihadist offshoots."

He added, "These cowards, banned in the UAE for their extremist ties, now wear the masks of “charities” and “educational centers” in the UK. Islamic Relief, Holdco UK Properties Limited, Cambridge Education and Training Center Ltd, names that sound harmless, even noble. But scratch the surface, and you will find pipelines of terror funding, networks of hate, and praise for Hamas, the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood."

He called the dastardly attack in the Valley 'is not just an assault on India. This is a war against human dignity, against cities that dare to dream of peace.'

While religion was on the agenda of terrorists as they enquired before killing the tourists blank point. He further, elaborated, "It is not a clash of religions, it is a battle between those who build and those who bomb, between those who heal and those who hijack."

In conclusion, he spoke of the land that wears pristine beauty like a crown. "Pahalgam is more than a town. It is a symbol that terrorists want to break because it represents everything they can never be. And with men like these, there is no room for dialogue. They do not speak the language of peace. They only understand justice delivered without hesitation."