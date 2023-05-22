Pacific Island nations are large ocean countries, not small island states: Indian PM Modi at FIPIC summit
Story highlights
Co-chairing the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi said that he believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
Co-chairing the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi said that he believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (May 21) that for him, the Pacific Island nations are large ocean countries and not small island states. Co-chairing the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi said, "For me, you are large ocean countries and not small island states," the news agency ANI reported. Fourteen Pacific Island Countries (PICs) took part in the summit.
Modi said that India believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open, and an inclusive Indo-Pacific.
"India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation," he added.
Modi also said that New Delhi considers its responsibility to convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations, and their aspirations to the world through the G20, adding this was his last effort in the last two days of the G7 Summit.
#WATCH | India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific: PM Narendra… pic.twitter.com/sVdBfVutMY— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
Speaking about Covid, the Indian Prime Minister said that the impact of the pandemic was most on countries of the Global South. "Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty, and health were already there, now new problems are arising...I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty," he added, ANI reported.
You are the leader of Global South: Papua New Guinea PM tells Modi
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape thanked Indian PM Modi for assuring him in their bilateral meeting that as India hosts G20 this year, it would advocate on issues related to the Global South.
#WATCH | We all come from a shared history. A history of being colonised. History that holds the nations of Global South together. I thank you (PM Modi) for assuring me in the bilateral meeting that as you host G20 this year you will advocate on issues that relate to the Global… pic.twitter.com/0GbyOFbUto— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
Calling Modi the "leader of Global South," Prime Minister Marape said Papua New Guinea would rally behind India's leadership at global forums.
Modi holds bilateral meeting with Marape
Before the summit started, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Papua New Guinea PM Marape. Modi also met Papua New Guinea's Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae at the historic Government House.
Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "PM Narendra Modi starts off the day in Papua New Guinea with a warm conversation with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae at the historic Government House. Underlined the significance of India-Papua New Guinea ties and development partnership between the two countries."
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.