Oxford University set to present initial trial data as UK secures 90 million doses of potential cornavirus vaccines

As the UK government announced today that it had accessed 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines in deals with biotech firms BioNTech, Pfizer and Valneva, the Oxford University is set to present initial trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Oxford is developing the vaccine with AstraZeneca. They have been carrying out human trials in the UK and Brazil which have become the epicentre of the virus with over 2 million cases. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is in the third phase of human trial.

The UK government had announced earlier that it would purchase 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford University in partnership with AstraZeneca.

"The hunt to find a vaccine is a truly global endeavour and we are doing everything we can to ensure the British public get access to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible," UK business secretary Alok Sharma said.

However, British PM Boris Johnson cautioned that he wasn't "100 per cent confident that we will get a vaccine this year or indeed next year is, alas, just an exaggeration," although he added that he was "hopeful".

"It may be that the vaccine is going to come riding over the hill like the cavalry, but we just can't count on it right now," the British PM said. Britain has been hard hit due to the virus with over 45,000 fatalities.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock asserted that the vaccine was the country's biggest hope in beating the virus and "returning to life as normal."

The race for the vaccine around the world is truly on with the US under "Operation Warp Speed" aiming to deliver millions of doses of safe and effective vaccines for coronavirus next year.

The US had said earlier that it would provide Regeneron with $450 million to scale up manufacture of its coronavirus antibody treatment even as it announced it was providing $1.6 billion in funding for the development and manufacture of a vaccine by biotech firm Novavax.



