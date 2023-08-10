Over 40% of Japanese women may end up never having children

Nearly 42% of Japanese women born in the year 2005 might end up never having children in their lifetimes, which could further pose a threat to the future of the country's social security program, the Nikkei newspaper reported citing a forthcoming government research estimate.

Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimated that 33.4% of the women born in the year 2005 may end up not having a child under a moderate scenario. Even in the most optimistic case, the rate will only be 24.6%.

On the other hand, men face an even higher probability of not being married than women with the likelihood of as many as half of 18-year-old not having children ever, reported Nikkei citing research's estimate.

Self-fulfilment over kids

Similar trends are being witnessed and are likely to rise in developed economies such as the United States and Europe where people are deviating from the norm of bearing kids and are rather shifting focus towards self-fulfilment.

In the Western countries, nearly 10% to 20% of women born in the year 1970 never had children, whereas, in Japan, the figures are slightly higher with 27%, which are further expected to double if US and Europe percentages stay at their same respective levels.

This trend has slightly plummeted in countries like the United Kingdom and Germany where measures are being taken to create a work-life balance which has encouraged couples to opt for at least one child.

Japan has also been making attempts through initiatives like work-style reforms to create more suitable conditions for prospective parents. However, factors like uncertainty about the future and stagnant wages have impacted the youth's decision on getting married.

"There needs to be an urgent discussion on building a social safety net in every area -- including pensions, medical care, nursing care and living assistance -- that does not disadvantage people without family, along with funding," Nikkei quoted social security expert Takashi Oshio, a professor at Hitotsubashi University's Institute of Economic Research, as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)





