Over 30 abducted in Nigeria after armed attack on train station

About 400 km southwest of Nigerian capital Abuja, more than 30 people were abducted from a train station in the country's southern Edo state by terrorists armed with AK-47 rifles, confirmed the state governor. The attack is the latest in a series of militant disruptions into Nigerian life and lifelines, going on to pose a challenge for government ahead of February's scheduled presidential polls.

According to an official police statement, the abduction of 32 people took place after they were surrounded by AK-47 wielding terrorists at Tom Ikimi station. The passengers were reportedly awaiting a train to the oil hub of Warri in neighbouring Delta state.

Some people at the station were shot in the attack, police said.

Edo state information commissioner Chris Osa Nehikhare said the kidnappers had taken 32 people, while one made a miraculous escape.

"At the moment, security personnel made up of the military and the police as well as men of the vigilante network and hunters are intensifying search and rescue operations in a reasonable radius to rescue the kidnap victims," Edo state information commissioner said.

"We are confident that the other victims will be rescued in the coming hours."

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had closed the station until further notice. Abuja has called the kidnappings "utterly barbaric".

The Nigerian Railway Corporation last month reopened a rail service linking the capital Abuja with northern Kaduna state, months after its tracks were blown up, killing six people and kidnapping dozens of passengers in the subsequent commotion.

Nigeria’s security situation remains a key issue ahead of Nigeria's general elections in February. The February presidential polls will determine the fate of the successor of President Mohammed Buhari.

