Over 12 million recovered worldwide from coronavirus: Johns Hopkins University

More than 12 million individuals have recovered from COVID-19 around the world, days after 20 million cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed globally, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The total number of cases stood at 20,624,316, while the fatalities increased to 749,421, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 12,831,800.

Today, we know that the US, with over 5.3 million cases, is the most affected country. But it is also the country that has conducted the most number of tests after China, where the virus was first reported.

The US has so far conducted 67,551,161 tests in total, or 203,940 tests per 1 million tests in total. On Wednesday, it conducted 830,391 tests. India at present is the third-worst-hit country with 2,395,471 cases.

