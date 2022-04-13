Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, claims Russia

Russia claimed over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol as fighting continues in the city.

Russian forces have been shelling Mariupol for weeks with the city low on food, water and electricity. The development comes as Russian forces were seen reinforcing around the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

In a post earlier Ukraine's forces had said: "It is likely that in the future the enemy will try to take control of the city of Mariupol, capture Popasna and launch an offensive in the direction of Kurakhove in order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region."

Ukrainian forces said they were defending the city as the country's land forces claimed the "connection with the units of the defence forces that heroically hold the city is stable and maintained".

Amid the fighting in Mariupol, President Zelensky pleaded for more weapons from the West to "unblock Mariupol" as he claimed that Russian forces had "completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes".

On April 8, a large column of Russian armoured vehicles was picked up by satellite photos near the town of Izyum as Pentagon claimed Putin's forces were reinforcing around the Donbas region.

