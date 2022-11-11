'Our intention is to run again': Biden hints at another shot at the White House

US President has hinted that he might run for the post again in 2024. Following the Democrats' above average performance in the midterm elections, Biden said at a post-election press conference, that he intends to seek another term, but that it was ultimately a “family decision”.

“I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it,” Biden told reporters. He said that he will talk with his family over the holidays and announce his decision “early next year”.

Even though the Republicans hold the edge in the elections with all the votes yet to be counted, the Democrats have managed to avoid a red wave that was being predicted by experts. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff and will decide who controls the chamber. In the current situation, Democrats still have a chance to take control of the Senate.

Biden is still expected to face problems if at all he decided to run for president as his approval rating going into the midterms hovered around 39 per cent. As per exit polling conducted by Edison Research, two-thirds of voters had said they don't want to see Biden seeking a re-election in 2024. Over 40 per cent of Democrats and 90 per cent of Republicans were part of the poll.

Tuesday's results might have a positive effect on Biden and even among party members who had been apprehensive about him.

“Our intention is to run again,” Biden said. “That’s been our intention regardless of what the outcome of this election was."

Biden's team has already started working on a potential campaign. Anita Dunn, senior White House adviser, said during an Axios event last week, “We are engaged in some planning for the simple reason that if we weren’t engaged in planning in November of this year, we should be in the political malpractice Hall of Fame."

A Washington Post-ABC poll puts Biden’s current approval rating at 43 per cent among registered voters.

(With inputs from agencies)