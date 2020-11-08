‘Opportunity to compensate for previous mistakes’: Rouhani calls on Biden to return to nuclear deal

After US media declared Joe Biden the winner of US Presidential Election, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday said the next US administration has an opportunity to "compensate for its previous mistakes".



"Now there is an opportunity for the future American administration to compensate for its previous mistakes and return to the path of adherence to international commitments," Rouhani said, in a statement on his official website.



Under President Donald Trump, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated, reaching fever-pitch earlier this year. One of Trump's signature foreign policy moves was unilaterally withdrawing the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal in 2018, which had seen Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

This US "administration's harmful and wrong policy for the past three years was not only condemned by people all around the world but was also opposed by the people of (the US) in the recent election," Rouhani said.

He added that the Iranian people's "heroic resistance against the imposed economic war" by the Trump administration "proved that America's maximum pressure policy is doomed to fail."



Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that the US election result would have "no effect" on Tehran's policies towards Washington.

Biden has said during his campaign that he plans to embark on a "credible path to return to diplomacy" with Iran, and raised the possibility of returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, negotiated when he was vice president under Barack Obama.

Earlier, major US news networks declared Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election after he crossed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure victory.

The news of Biden's win led to celebrations in major cities across the US, including outside the White House in Washington DC.

(With inputs from agencies)