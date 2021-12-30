Operation commences as Shanghai opens world’s longest metro network

Shanghai opened two new metro lines operation on Thursday (December 30), bringing the total length of the city's metro network to 831 km.

According to the authorities, the addition of new lines has solidified its largest in the world status.

As per a report by Global Times, the number of its metro lines being equipped with driverless technology, meaning automatic, is now five, with an operating length of 167 km.

The report further quoted Shanghai Metro as saying that it is ranked first in the world for the first time.

The newly opened Line 14 with an operating length of 38 km is the first fully automatic metro line for eight-carriage trains in Shanghai.

As per the report, Line 14 will connect Jiading, Putuo, Jing'an, Huangpu districts and Pudong New Area. With 31 stations, it is expected to serve as a horizontal artery.

The northern part of the first phase of the newly opened Line 18 extends about 21 km with 18 stations. It is expected to significantly ease the traffic pressure in the downtown area.

For those who are unaware, India's capital New Delhi was recently ranked as the world's third-largest Metro network. The Phase IV track, totalling 103.93km, is expected to open in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)