/OpenAI preparing confidential IPO filing as early as Friday for September debut: Report

OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file preliminary paperwork for a stock market listing as early as Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report notes that the ChatGPT creator is targeting a public debut as soon as September. The AI company, valued at $852 billion in a recent funding round, is working with bankers at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on a draft prospectus it plans to file confidentially with regulators.



According to the report, OpenAI aims to go public as early as September. A confidential filing with regulators is a standard step companies take before a public listing, allowing them to work through the details of the offering away from public scrutiny before formally launching the IPO process.

The move would mark a significant milestone for one of the world's most closely watched artificial intelligence companies, which has rapidly become a household name on the back of its flagship ChatGPT product.

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The planned listing comes at a moment of extraordinary momentum in the IPO market, with several high-profile technology companies preparing to make their public market debuts in 2026. Elon Musk's SpaceX is expected to unveil its own IPO paperwork this week ahead of a potential June offering, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for new listings.



AI giant Anthropic is also expected to go public, further cementing the sense that the artificial intelligence sector is entering a new phase of mainstream financial legitimacy. The potential listings of three of the most prominent names in AI and frontier technology within the same year would represent an unprecedented concentration of high-profile debuts.



OpenAI's path to the public markets comes after years of rapid growth, massive investment rounds, and intense scrutiny over its structure, governance and commercial ambitions. A successful listing at its current valuation of $852 billion would make it one of the largest IPOs in recent memory, underscoring just how dramatically the AI industry has reshaped investor appetite in a short span of time.