One window, no seats, freezing temps: What is it like to be trapped inside Titanic's claustrophobic vessel

The 22-foot-long deep-sea vessel, which has gone missing with five people on board after it dove to reach the wreck site of the Titanic, is currently being desperately searched by the officials. At present, the vessel has been cut off from the world and passengers are likely to be in claustrophobic conditions, once the oxygen level declines, according to a report published in the Daily Mail.

The search for the small craft, called Titan, is being led by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic Ocean after it vanished at the same place on Sunday.

According to the report published by the Daily Mail, along with dwindling oxygen supply, the passengers are likely to face increasingly cold conditions which can lead to hypothermia. Also, the vessel has no seats and only one toilet, which is a small black box, and has a black curtain drawn across to ensure people's privacy. The passengers are barefoot and have been sitting on the floor if the vessel is intact.

The report stated that since they have zero communication with the world outside, hence, they also lack any knowledge of when anyone will reach them. It was recently revealed that tourists, who paid $250,000 to reach the wreckage site of Titanic, are required to sign a waiver which says that they understand no regulatory body has approved the submersible.

The submersible, which has gone missing, is a small vessel which has a capacity of holding five people for only one day. Generally, the voyage involves two-hour dive, many hours exploring the Titanic, and again a two-hour return trip. The dives, in total, can last around 10 hours each.

However, as per the Coast Guard, the craft dived on Sunday morning and lost contact around an hour and 45 minutes later. The vessel remains lost for two days now.

The passengers will be struggling in cramped conditions, with no 'door' to get in and out of the vessel, reported the Daily Mail.

OceanGate, in a May 2021 court filing, said the Titan had an "unparalleled safety feature" which assesses the hull's integrity throughout every dive. "This onboard health analysis monitoring system provides early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to the surface," explained the company, on its website.

