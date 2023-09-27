'One job should be enough': Las Vegas hospitality workers look set to strike after three decades

Las Vegas hospitality workers are all set to hold a potential strike as their union, the Culinary Workers Union, held an authorisation vote on Tuesday (September 26), the result of which is soon to come out, media reports said. Las Vegas, often referred to simply as Vegas, is a vibrant and famous city located in the state of Nevada, United States. It is renowned worldwide for its entertainment, nightlife, and casino resorts. This move could have significant repercussions for some of the city's most renowned casinos and hotels.

It could be a historic moment for the union as the Culinary Workers Union, a dominant political force in Nevada, has not engaged in a strike for over thirty years. The results of the vote are anticipated to be disclosed soon.

No set deadline, ongoing negotiations

The union has not established a specific strike deadline and is currently in negotiations with leading Las Vegas Strip employers, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts. The negotiations are to secure improved wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The move can potentially disrupt the city's economy as well. If a strike were to materialise, it could hit operations at more than three dozen resorts on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown, both of which constitute the city's economic backbone.

Workers' perspective

Deanna Virgil, a long-serving employee at Wynn Las Vegas, expressed her viewpoint on the condition of the workers. “We are the glue that keeps these hotels together, and we should be paid what we deserve,” Virgil reportedly told The Associated Press post casting her vote.

Approximately 53,000 Las Vegas hotel employees, including housekeepers, servers, cooks, bartenders, and more, were eligible to participate in the vote.

This development coincides with a broader trend of increased labour organising across various industries, evidenced by strikes and work stoppages. United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Sep 26) joined striking auto workers on the picket line in Michigan in what the White House called a "historic" first step taken by a sitting US president.

MGM Resorts has reportedly indicated that it will comment on the union's vote after the results are announced, while Caesars has not yet responded.

Wynn Resorts has stated that it has no comment to offer at this time. “There’s no telling where I would be if I didn’t have the support of my daughter,” Virgil said. “There are a lot of us who have two jobs, but one job should be enough.”

Union's position on pay

Bethany Khan, the union's spokesperson, reportedly mentioned that all members currently receive health insurance and earn an approximate hourly pay of $26, inclusive of benefits.

While specific details of pay raise demands remain undisclosed, the union has asserted that it is seeking the "largest wage increases ever negotiated" in its history.