On the trail: Biden aims for 'significant' South Carolina win, Trump urges supporters to intervene

Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolina’s Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick “the right nominee” to face President Donald Trump.

“If you send me out of here with a victory that’s significant then I think I’m going to be the next nominee,” he said at Wofford College in Spartanburg. “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.”

It was a message of hope for Democrats who widely dislike the sitting president, but also for a campaign much in need of hope.

A win in South Carolina’s fourth in the nation nominating contest on Saturday would be a big boost to Biden’s chances of being the Democratic nominee to run against Trump on Nov. 3. Biden faces candidates including front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

At a rally in North Charleston, Trump urged his Republican supporters to vote in the Democratic primary to ensure he faces the weakest possible opponent, which is allowed in South Carolina.

“Who the hell is easier to beat?” Trump asked of the crowd. He ultimately said the answer was Sanders.

Here’s what else happened on the campaign trail on Friday:

FIRST IN LINE