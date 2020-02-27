Donald Trump appoints Vice-President Mike Pence man in charge of coronavirus response

Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence. Photograph:( AFP )
"Mike will be working with the professionals and doctors and everybody else that's working on the team," Donald Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the US response to the novel coronavirus.
"I'm going to be announcing exactly right now that I'm going to be putting our vice president Mike Pence in charge," Trump said.
"Mike will be working with the professionals and doctors and everybody else that's working on the team."