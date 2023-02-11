Official logo for King Charles III's coronation unveiled

The official logo for King Charles III's coronation on May 6 was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Friday (February 10). The logo would be used for the celebrations to accompany the coronation. Buckingham Palace said that the logo features flora from all four countries that make up the United Kingdom (UK)- the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, news agency Reuters reported.

Sir Jony Ive, the logo's designer said "The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world." Ive, who is the former chief design officer of Apple Inc, said the logo speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the UK.

After the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, Charles automatically became king of 15 realms, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia. However, his official coronation will take place on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey in keeping with a tradition dating back some 1,000 years, Reuters reported.

Buckingham Palace also said on Friday that accompanying the service, there would be celebrations including traditional processions, a music concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering. A report by BBC on Friday said that on May 8, there will be an extra bank holiday with events highlighting the work of volunteers.