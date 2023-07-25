Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's Martha's vineyard home

Tragedy struck as Tafari Campbell, the former personal chef of President Barack Obama, drowned near the family's residence on Martha's Vineyard.

The Massachusetts State Police confirmed the identity of the paddleboarder, whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday (July 24).

Campbell, 45, hailing from Dumfries, Virginia, was visiting Martha's Vineyard while the Obamas were away from their home, reported the Associated Press.

Beloved chef and family friend

In a statement, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, expressed their grief and paid tribute to Campbell as a cherished part of their family.

They recounted how they first encountered him as a talented sous chef at the White House, showcasing his creativity and passion for food's ability to unite people.

Over the years, they grew to know him as a warm, fun, and extraordinarily kind individual, illuminating their lives with his presence.

A tragic accident

The search for the missing paddleboarder began on Sunday after a fellow paddleboarder reported that Campbell had encountered difficulties on the surface, ultimately submerging and failing to resurface.

The search was temporarily suspended on Sunday (July 23) but resumed the next day. State police, employing sonar technology from a boat, located his body approximately 100 feet from shore, at a depth of about 8 feet. Tragically, Campbell was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The Obamas extended their sympathies to Campbell's wife and twin boys. They further recounted how they had invited him to continue being a part of their lives after leaving the White House, and he had graciously accepted their offer.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the couple said. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” said Michelle Obama.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)