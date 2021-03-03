NYPD has a new addition which reminds people of Black Mirror

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has a new addition to their force and it is scaring everyone, including some of the political leaders.

This new addition to the force is a 70-pound robotic dog with long legs, cameras and lights attached to its frame.

Named 'Digidog', this metal structured-robot dog can see in the dark and helps assess any possible threats and how safe it is for the officers to enter a building.

It also has a two-way communication system that will allow the officers in the control room to gain remote access and live footage of the scene of the crime, helping them to see and hear what is happening.

"The N.Y.P.D. has been using robots since the 1970s to save lives in hostage situations & hazmat incidents," the NYPD said on Twitter. "This model of robot is being tested to evaluate its capabilities against other models in use by our emergency service unit and bomb squad."

While some have hailed technology and the ease it provides, others are sceptical about the power technology is being given.

One of the main critics of this Digidog is US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has labelled this new addition as a "robotic surveillance ground drone".

"Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counseling instead," she tweeted. "Now robotic surveillance ground drones are being deployed for testing on low-income communities of color with under-resourced schools."

Lashing out at the apparent lack of priority, she questioned the funding of the Digidog. "Please ask yourself: when was the last time you saw next-generation, world class technology for education, healthcare, housing, etc consistently prioritized for underserved communities like this?"

While AOC is worried about the disturbing prioritisation of funds, others have pointed out the scary resemblance between the new model of NYPD's Digidog and a similar robot dog featured in an episode of the popular sci-fi series Black Mirror.

In one of the episodes of the futuristic series, a similar-looking robotic dog is featured which gradually leads to the doom of humanity.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the scary similarities

