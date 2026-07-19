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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's signature black leather sells for whopping...

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 12:31 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 12:31 IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's signature black leather sells for whopping...

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's signature Tom Ford black leather jacket sold for $960,000 at a Sotheby's auction in New York—16 times its estimated value. The collectible drew 45 bidders, highlighting Huang's iconic status in the AI era and Nvidia's soaring influence.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's black leather jacket was sold for a whopping $960,000 at a New York auction on Friday (July 17). This was approximately 16 times higher than the estimated value of $60,000, according to Sotheby's. Informing about the price, the auctioneer, in a press release said that 45 collectors bid on the Tom Ford jacket, with Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter calling it “an object so closely tied to one of the defining figures of the AI era.”

Who is Jensen Huang?

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Jensen Huang is the billionaire co-founder, president and CEO of NVIDIA, one of the world's most valuable technology companies. He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, launching the company with $40,000 in seed funding. Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang moved to the United States as a child and later earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. Under his leadership, Nvidia evolved from a graphics chip maker into the dominant force behind the AI revolution, with its GPUs powering everything from generative AI models to data centres and advanced gaming.

Why is his jacket famous?

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Huang's black leather jacket has become his signature style, much like Steve Jobs was known for his black turtleneck and Mark Zuckerberg for his gray T-shirts. He has worn a leather jacket at nearly every major keynote, product launch and public appearance for years, making it closely associated with Nvidia's rise and the AI boom. The jacket has become a symbol of Huang's leadership and the company's success, which is why one of his Tom Ford jackets attracted global attention when it sold for $960,000 at a Sotheby's auction.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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