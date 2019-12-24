Number of babies born falls by 5.9% for first time in Japan's history

The number of babies born in Japan fell by 5.9 per cent this year, with fewer than 900,000 births. According to the Welfare Ministry, this is a first in the history of Japan since the government started compiling data in 1899.

Japan has a humongous ageing population, and this development might increase the strain on welfare finances for the elderly. This, according to analysts might undermine economic growth.

Additionally, there were 512,000 more deaths than births in Japan this year.

As per figures provided by Reuters, this is the first time that the number of deaths is more than 500,000, with the approximate figure of new babies at 864,000 this year.

Last year alone, 918,400 babies were born.

The government of Japan announced hopes for a birth rate of 1.8 per cent, which might be difficult to achieve considering the rate was 1.42 per cent in 2018.

This momentous decline in births may be attributed to fewer women aged 25 to 39.

Since 1975, Japan hasn't witnessed a decline this big.

