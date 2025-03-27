Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two nations aim to strengthen their bilateral ties to an all-time high. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the preparations are being made for the visit.

"Russian President V.V. Putin accepted the invitation of the head of the Indian government. The visit of the head of the Russian state to the Republic of India is being prepared," Lavrov said while addressing a video to the participants of the International Conference "Russia and India: Together towards a New Bilateral Agenda".

Lavrov noted that PM Modi made his first bilateral foreign visit to Russia after his re-election last year, saying, "Now it is our turn."

This would mark the first visit by Putin to India since the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022.

The Russian leader's visit is expected to take forward Putin's "new economic roadmap" for 2030."

He further said that strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership with India is one of the priorities of Russia's foreign policy.

"Today, Russia and India are developing equal cooperation based on sincere, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests. It is difficult to overestimate the contribution of our leaders to this process," he said.

Moreover, India and Russia have agreed to double their bilateral trade to over $100 billion annually.

Earlier Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Russian President Putin's visit dates would be finalised in early 2025.

While, Indian PM Modi visited Russia twice in 2024, first in July and then in October for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

