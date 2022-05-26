Novelist writes 'How to murder your husband' and actually kills her spouse

If ever you wanted to understand what 'life imitates art' means then perhaps this can be your crash course. A novelist in US who wrote an essay titled "How To Murder Your Husband" has been found guilty of murdering her husband. She shot her husband twice through the chest. Do firearms appear in her essay? Absolutely!

Nancy Crampton Brophy (71) was found guilty of murdering her husband Daniel Brophy. The jury in Portland, Oregon took eight hours to deliberate on Wednesday to reach their conclusion.

Prosecutors said the writer, whose "Wrong Never Felt So Right" series of novels include "The Wrong Husband" and "The Wrong Lover," had been struggling financially before she shot her husband twice through the heart in June 2018 at a culinary institute where he worked.

Crampton Brophy had denied the charge against her. She insisted that security camera footage that put her at the scene of the crime merely showed her scouting for writerly inspiration.

She says a missing gun (suspected by police to be the murder weapon) was purchased for research for a novel. She also claimed that she was not after hundreds of thousands of dollars in life assurance she would get after her husband's death.

As per the local media, Crampton Brophy's lawyer plans to appeal the conviction

"Nancy Brophy loved her husband," attorney Kristen Winemiller told the jury at the trial. "You can see that in her eyes every time she talked about him. Her eyes lit up, they absolutely twinkled."

Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet laid out reams of evidence showing how Crampton Brophy had plotted to kill her husband, who was 63.

"It’s not just about the money. It’s about the lifestyle Nancy desired that Dan could not give her," he said during the trial.

Crampton Brophy had rejected claims of penury when she took to the stand last week, insisting her monetary woes had long been resolved.

"I do better with Dan alive financially than I do with Dan dead," she said.

Crampton Brophy faces life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies)

