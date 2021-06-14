Notre-Dame cathedral asks for 6 million for interior restoration

Nearly two years after a massive fire destroyed the interiors of the famous cathedral, Notre-Dame, the Catholic diocese of Paris is seeking more help to repair the interiors.

The diocese has launched another fundraising drive with the aim of collecting five to six million euros to complete the interior renovation of the cathedral.

This fundraiser has come after more than 800 million euros have already been received or pledged by people from around the world, including private and corporate donors.

A major fire had erupted on the evening of April 15, 2019 that had destroyed the roof and the spire had collapsed. However, the firefighters had managed to save the medieval edifice.

Soon after, French President Emmanuel Macron had vowed to complete the restoration work of the cathedral by 2024 and many had donated for the restoration. However, it was soon announced that the collected donations would only cover the structural restoration and the conservation of the monument.

The money which will now be collected will be used to restore the interiors, update the tour layout of millions of visitors, change furniture, lighting and sound systems.

Some artists from all over the world have also vowed their services for artwork in the Cathedral’s restoration process.

While the restoration work is expected to continue for longer, the Notre-Dame is expected to reopen for worship in April 2024.