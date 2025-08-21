/Not Russian or Western sabotage? Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over Nord Stream pipeline blasts

Italian police arrested a Ukrainian man suspected of helping blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. The explosions damaged the pipelines and marked a major escalation the Ukraine war.
Italian police have detained a Ukrainian man suspected of playing a central role in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, German prosecutors confirmed. The blasts, which happened nearly three years ago, tore through Nord Stream 1 and 2 – major pipelines built to carry Russian gas into Europe. At the time, the explosions sent gas bubbling into the Baltic Sea and triggered an international hunt to find who was behind the attack.
The September 2022 explosions badly damaged both pipelines near Bornholm Island in Denmark. Though neither was actively supplying gas to Europe at the time, they still contained gas under pressure, making the damage a symbolic and strategic escalation in the Ukraine war. Seen as sabotage by both Russia and the West, the incident deepened Europe’s energy crisis and fuelled political tensions across the continent. Yet until now, no one had ever been officially held responsible.
The arrested man has been named only as Serhii K, in line with German privacy laws. Prosecutors say he was part of a team that planted explosives on the pipelines. Investigators believe the group set sail from Rostock, a port city in north-eastern Germany, using a yacht rented from a German company. The rental was reportedly arranged with forged documents and middlemen to conceal their identities. The suspect is expected to be transferred to Germany and brought before a judge.
The Nord Stream blasts have long been a mystery, with competing narratives from Moscow, Kyiv and Western capitals about who stood to benefit. The arrest marks the first significant breakthrough in linking an individual directly to the sabotage. For Europe, the case goes beyond accountability. The destruction of Nord Stream highlighted the fragility of critical infrastructure and the geopolitical stakes of the war in Ukraine.