/Not just jets, Pakistan also lost over $14 million during Operation Sindoor - Here's how

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has revealed that after Pakistan closed its airspace to India during Operation Sindoor, the country incurred a loss of ₹4.1 billion ($14.46 million). The loss was primarily borne by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA). Asif wrote to the National Assembly’s Question Hour and said that Pakistan’s airspace remained closed from April 24 to June 30, 2025, for all Indian aircraft - which resulted in a massive loss to its aerial authority. The minister said that the closure resulted in Pakistan facing a decline of 20 per cent in the overall air traffic.

Asif said a similar restriction in 2019, during a previous period of Pakistan-India tensions, resulted in an even higher loss of ₹7.6 billion for the authority. He revealed that before the tensions between the two nations, Pakistan’s daily earnings from overflying rights averaged $508,000.

How many Pakistani jets did India shoot down during Operation Sindoor?

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday revealed the extent of damage the Indian military wreaked on the Pakistan Air Force during Operation Sindoor in May. He said the Indian forces downed at least five Pakistani fighter jets and another large aircraft during the four-day-long conflict. While six aircraft were shot down in the air, at least two were destroyed on the ground. Among the likely Pakistani casualties was an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), which was crucial for Pakistan's air strength.