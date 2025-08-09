/What is Russian-made S-400 air defence system that India used to take down Pakistani jets during Op Sindoor

In a big revelation, India's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday (Aug 9) revealed that Indian forces downed as many as five Pakistani fighter jets and another large aircraft during Operation Sindoor in May this year. In a first such statement, an Indian Air Chief Marshal said that most of the Pakistani aircraft were downed by India's Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system. India's statement comes days after America increased tariffs on India, citing its purchase of oil from Russia.

"We have at least five fighters confirmed killed, and one large aircraft," he said, adding that the large aircraft, which could be a surveillance plane, was shot down at a distance of 300 km (186 miles). This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill," prompting applause from the crowd that included serving air force officers, veterans, and government and industry officials. India's Air Chief Marshal Singh also said, “A key reason for success was the presence of political will.”

What are S-400?

The S-400 missile system has multi-target capability and can simultaneously track and engage up to 80 targets. It can handle multiple types of aerial threats: aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. It has a long range. It uses multiple missile types:

40N6: up to 380 km (for large, distant targets).

48N6: up to 250 km.

9M96 series: up to 120 km and 40 km (for smaller, faster targets).

