Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday revealed the extent of damage the Indian military wreaked on the PakistanAir Force during Operation Sindoor in May. He said the Indian forces downed at least five Pakistani fighter jets and another large aircraft during the four-day-long conflict. While six aircraft were shot down in the air, at least two were destroyed on the ground.

Among the likely Pakistani casualties was an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), which was crucial for Pakistan's air strength.

"We have at least five fighters' confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh, speaking at the annual 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Lecture in Bengaluru, said the Russia-made S-400 air defence system shot down the Pakistani aircraft.

"Our air defence systems have done a wonderful job. The S-400 system, which we recently bought, has been a game-changer. The range of that system has kept their aircraft away from their weapons like those long-range glide bombs that they have; they have not been able to use any one of those because they have not been able to penetrate the system," he added.

In May, India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad reacted with attacks on Indian civilian areas and military installations. The Indian military thwarted most of these attacks and later attacked air bases deep inside Pakistan.

After four days of intense conflict, Pakistan's DGMO was forced to call his Indian counterpart, urging a cessation of hostilities.

ACM AP Singh said none of the Pakistani aircraft could come close to the Indian borders because of India's robust air defence.