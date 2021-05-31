Not acceptable between allies & European partners, Macron on US-Danish spying row

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron asked for an explanation from the Biden administration including the Danish government over alleged spying on European politicians.

"This is not acceptable between allies, and even less between allies and European partners," Macron said as Merkel agreed after a virtual meeting between the two leaders.

According to Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR), the US National Security Agency(NSA) had spied on top European politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel using Danish underwater internet cables from 2012 to 2014.

The report said the US NSA had eavesdropped on politicians from France, Norway, Germany and Sweden.

The German government had earlier said it had taken note of the report and called for "all relevant national and international bodies for clarification."

Merkel had said earlier that she had reminded former President Obama that "spying on friends is unacceptable."

"This is not mainly about me but above all about all Germans. We need trust among allies and partners," the German Chancellor asserted.

The US NSA reportedly used software known as Xkeyscore to spy on the European politicians while intercepting calls and texts.