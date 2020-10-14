North Korea's Kim Jong Un initiates 'speed' campaign to ease economic woes; to build thousands of homes

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea promised to build at least 25,000 homes in the upcoming five years to counter the economic crisis. People in the country are beginning at 80-day campaign in a bid to achieve economic goals.

The country has witnessed a lot in 2020, from an array of typhoons that destroyed towns, to international sanctions, and the slowdown induced by COVID-19. North Korea still claims to have no coronavirus infections, a claim South Korea and the US have denied.

Also read: Kim Jong Un's sister re-appears in public after months during inspection of flood-hit areas

The home building plan came into existence as Kim visited one of the areas hit hard by typhoons. Jong Un urged the military to step up rebuilding measures, according to state news agency KCNA.

Over the weekend, Kim cried while thanking citizens, a one-of-its-kind event. He thanked North Koreans for their sacrifices.

A congress in January will carve out a five-year economic plan. Before that is set into motion, Kim has urged the citizens to follow an 80-day “speed” campaign to achieve economic goals.

"Workers in all sectors and units of the national economy are coming out in the all-out campaign," news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

Also read: Kim Jong Un apologised for killing of South Korean citizen: Seoul

As part of this economic recovery, the focus remains on production of material and equipment, harvest of crops, relief work for storm hit areas, and to counter the spread of COVID-19.

According to Reuters, such campaigns driven by people and built on public sentiment are common in North Korea, where citizens offer voluntary labour in a bid to ease economic woes.

In South Hamgyong, the military has achieved more than half of its rebuilding goals by setting up 2,300 houses. Kim Jong Un has called for a “revolution” in reconstructing cities.