/North Korean defector swims across maritime border with foam tied to his body, rescued by South Korea

A North Korean defector who swam across the maritime border off the western coast of the Korean peninsula on the night of July 30 had been taken into custody by South Korea. Authorities in Seoul reported this development on August 7. The man reportedly tied himself to plastic foam for buoyancy. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was rescued in a 10-hour-long operation and taken into custody at 4 am on July 31.

The border is known as the northern limit line and has occasionally served as a route for North Korean defectors swimming to South Korea's Ganghwa Island. According to the local media report, he was waving for help and expressed his desire to defect.

Direct sea crossing remains one of the most dangerous ways to defect, as the maritime border is heavily fortified. This is also the reason why it remains so rare. In 2021, a case featured a swimmer using diving gear, paddled for hours without getting noticed.

President Lee Jae Myung has shifted towards a more diplomatic approach. This includes suspending loudspeaker propaganda and halting balloon-based leaflet campaigns.

Ganghwa Island is located in the Northwest of Seoul and is one of the closest South Korean territories. It is to be noted that North Korea has not responded to any of these defection claims. Previously, there were cases when North Korean fishermen strayed to the other side of the border, and South Korea was able to repatriate them. For example, in July 2025, six North Koreans who were rescued at sea earlier and requested to return home, not stay in the South, were sent back, Seoul's unification ministry said.