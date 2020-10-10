North Korea unveils giant ICBM during pre-dawn military parade

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un unveiled a giant new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade on Saturday.

Watch:

During the speech, Kim said: "We will continue to strengthen our military for self-defence and deterrence.". The North Korean leader said that "not a single person" had contracted the virus in the country.

In Pics: 'Not a single person with virus': North Korea conducts pre-dawn military parade

According to experts, the ICBM is one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world. North Korea also displayed the Hwasong-15 long-range missile.

"If we don't have our own strength, the only thing we have to do is to wipe the streaming tears and blood though our fists are clenched," he added.

"I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus," Kim said in his speech.

The North Korean leader dressed in grey suit waived as he addressed the parade with his generals and several thousand spectators watching the parade.

Kim spoke for nearly half an hour as he displayed a wide range of emotions shedding tears while thanking his troops and smiling confidently when tanks and fighter jets flew past.

In a diplomatic gesture, the North Korean leader said he hoped that North and South Korea would join hands again once the coronavirus crisis is over.

North Korea's chief ally China headed by President Xi Jinping said he intended to "defend, consolidate and develop" ties with North Korea.