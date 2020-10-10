'Not a single person with virus': North Korea conducts pre-dawn military parade

Nuclear-armed North Korea will continue to bolster its military, leader Kim Jong Un told a military parade Saturday with talks with the US at a standstill.

South Korea, US intelligence closely tracking the event

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic.

"I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus," Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.

"We will continue to strengthen our military for self-defence and deterrence," Kim said in a speech broadcast on state television.

(Photograph:AFP)