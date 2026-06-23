/North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vows military buildup amid growing US-South Korea ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to ramp up the country’s military buildup, state media reported on Tuesday (Jun 23). He cited the growing military cooperation between the United States and South Korea as the reason behind the move, slamming them for reinforcement and modernisation of armed forces in the region. Kim stressed that strengthening the nation's military remains a top priority amid what he views as an increasingly challenging regional security environment. He made the announcement during a party meeting where officials reviewed national security and the economy.

“Comrade Kim Jong Un in his concluding speech reaffirmed the steadfast policy stand of our Party and state to beef up the national defence capabilities faster,” the official Korean Central News Agency quoted him as saying.

Pyongyang has long accused Washington and Seoul of raising tensions with joint military activities and advanced weapons programs. He highlighted South Korea’s plans involving nuclear-powered submarines as evidence of a shifting military balance in the region.

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“The US and the ROK are pushing forward with the ROK's possession of a nuclear submarine while getting evermore undisguised in their moves towards the reinforcement and modernisation of armed forces in the region,” KCNA quoted Kim, referring to South the initials of its official name.

In the backdrop of such developments, the North has a “steadfast stand” to boost efforts to “further expand and strengthen the powerful and absolutely reliable deterrent for self-defence,” Kim said.

Party officials also “unanimously recognised” that North Korea’s nuclear status was “the most correct and unique way to actively and confidently cope with the unpredictable international military and political situation”.

Pyongyang has repeatedly declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state after the collapse of a 2019 summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi over the scope of denuclearisation and sanctions relief.

Earlier this month, Kim’s sister and senior government official, Kim Yo Jong, reiterated that North Korea has no intention of pursuing denuclearisation, reiterating the leadership’s position to maintain its strategic weapons programme.

The meeting was not limited to security issues. Economic development also featured prominently, with officials endorsing plans to modernise mining communities and improve productivity in the coal sector. Kim called for significant upgrades to an industry that remains a key component of the country's economy, describing reform as necessary to overcome long-standing inefficiencies.