As North Korea opens a new waterfront resort to increase the country's business and economic growth, however, without foreign visitors, Kim Jong-un's plan would not work. The North Korean leader hoped that one day with tourist cash, it would offset financially punishing sanctions.

Earlier this week on Thursday, a crowd of North Korean families gathered on a 2.5-mile-long scenic beach on its central east coast, according to state media.

“The joy and optimism of the tourists were overflowing everywhere, and the song of happiness resounded in the windows of bright lodgings,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

The Wonsan Kalma resort, which can accommodate 20,000 people, was opened to attract foreign tourists, Kim said as his wife and his daughter attended a ceremony in late June after the resort was built.

However, Kim's plans did not go as he planned. The North Korean state media released photos of North Korean families, bathing, skiing, and riding water slides at the resort. But, there were no foreign tourists.

According to the South Korean officials, Russian tourists were expected to visit the beach over the summer, however, there would be fewer people due to limited transportation options in North Korea and poor road conditions.

Recently, visits by hundreds of Russian tourists have shown a good relationship between the two countries after North Korea supplied much-needed personnel and weaponry to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine.

However, when it comes to China, the citizens are still not allowed to travel to North Korea. China fears that North Korea will build relations with Russia, which could reduce its leverage over an uncooperative Pyongyang.