North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles in fresh escalation exercise, claims Seoul military

North Korea on Wednesday (Feb 14) morning fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, the South Korean military claimed.

Wednesday's missile launch took place around 9 am local time (0000 GMT) off the eastern coastal city of Wonsan which is the latest in a string of weapons tests conducted by Pyongyang this year.

"Our military detected several unknown cruise missiles over the waters northeast of Wonsan around 09:00 today and South Korea-US intelligence authorities are conducting a detailed analysis," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

"While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and closely monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea," it added.