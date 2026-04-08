/North Korea fires second projectile in two days, South Korea on alert. What's happening?

North Korea launched another projectile off its east coast on Wednesday (April 8), marking its second such test in just two days, according to South Korea’s military. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was detected but did not immediately disclose details such as the projectile’s range or type. Officials confirmed that South Korean and US intelligence agencies are analyzing the launch.

A day earlier, South Korea had reported detecting an unidentified projectile fired near North Korea’s capital region. Authorities are still assessing the specifics of that test as well. The back-to-back launches come amid renewed focus on North Korea’s missile development program. Earlier this week, state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw a test of an upgraded solid-fuel engine, calling it a key step forward in strengthening the country’s strategic military capabilities.

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Solid-fuel missiles are considered more advanced and practical in combat situations because they can be transported more easily and launched quickly without the lengthy fueling process required for liquid-fuel systems. This makes them harder to detect and intercept.

South Korean intelligence officials believe the recent engine test could be tied to efforts to develop a more powerful missile capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, according to lawmakers briefed on the matter. North Korea has significantly accelerated its weapons development since diplomatic efforts with US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019.