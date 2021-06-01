North Korea criticises nations for piling up the excessive supply of COVID-19 vaccines

After terming the vaccines developed by global drugmakers as "no panacea", North Korean state media has criticized some countries for storing an excessive stock of coronavirus vaccines while others suffer from a lack of supplies in a recent United Nations session.

In a statement presented at the 74th World Health Assembly, North Korea also urged the World Health Organization to help achieve a fair distribution of the vaccines across the globe.

"The development of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines might be the achievement for the common mankind whereas an unfair reality is to be seen that some countries are procuring and storing the vaccines more than its needs by inspiring the vaccine nationalism plainly when other countries can't even procure it with their affordability," it said.

Criticising further Pyongyang also alleged countries for engaging in "national egoism with the vaccine and making bottleneck for the mass production of it by seeking only for the profit.

"It then called on WHO to make an effort "for a thorough consideration in the moral and ethical phase of the health workers to save the human life and for removal of the global inequality.

"It further added that North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the global pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls, since early last year.

Meanwhile, A shipment of coronavirus vaccines to North Korea via the global COVAX sharing programme that was expected for late May has been delayed again amid protracted consultations, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday.

COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, has said it will provide nearly 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to North Korea.

