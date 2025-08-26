/North and South Korea would have had nuclear war in 2016, but didn't because...

US President Donald Trump, in a series of desperate attempts to take credit for making peace between nations, said on Monday (August 25) that North Korea and South Korea had a nuclear war - but it did not happen because the Republican won the election.

"I think you would have had a nuclear war. It would have taken place, and it would have been horrendous for everybody, including them. It would have been very bad for them, because we would have had to enter the picture, and we are the most powerful nuclear country in the world by far," Trump said. This was in a series where the American president self-acclaimed himself a peacemaker so he could justify his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize (If he gets nominated).