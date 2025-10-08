/Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry: Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi awarded ‘for the development of metal–organic frameworks’

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday (Oct 8) announced the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi “for the development of metal–organic frameworks.” The laureates created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. These constructions, known as metal-organic frameworks, can have various uses including harvesting water from desert air, capturing carbon dioxide, storing toxic gases or catalysing chemical reactions.

“Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” said Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Richard Robson started testing utilising the inherent properties of atoms in a new way in 1989. He combined positively charged copper ions with a four-armed molecule, following which they bonded to form a well-ordered, spacious crystal. It was like a diamond filled with innumerable cavities. However, the molecule, in which Robson saw potential, was unstable.

Susumu Kitagawa and Omar Yaghi pitched in to provide this building method with a firm foundation. Between 1992 and 2003, the three scientists made a series of revolutionary discoveries separately.

“Kitagawa showed that gases can flow in and out of the constructions and predicted that MOFs could be made flexible. Yaghi created a very stable MOF and showed that it can be modified using rational design, giving it new and desirable properties,” The Nobel Prize website stated.