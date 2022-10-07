Nobel Peace Prize 2022 jointly awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and two organisations

Nobel Peace Prize 2022 has been awarded to one individual and two organisations. The Norwegian Nobel Committee named human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties as the joint winners.

"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy", the head of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, told reporters.