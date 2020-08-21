'No trace' of poison found in Putin critic Alexei Navalny's tests: Russian hospital doctor

A doctor of the Siberian hospital where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was being treated for suspected poisoning, said on Friday that they have found no traces of poison in tests carried out on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was taken ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.

In a briefing on Friday, the doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said the hospital already had a full diagnosis of Navalny's condition, but that he could not disclose it yet.



Earlier in the day, Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman of Navalny said that the ban on the transportation of Navalny is only needed to stall for time and wait until the poison in his body can no longer be traced. Moreover, every hour of delay creates a critical threat to his life.





"We apply to the ECHR with an application for the adoption of urgent interim measures in accordance with paragraph 39 of the Regulations. We demand that the Russian authorities be prohibited from hindering Navalny's transportation to a medical facility. Delaying transportation can lead to irreparable harm to life and health," Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

Navalny has been arrested multiple times over alleged embezzlement charges, and he was sentenced to five years in jail in one of them, however, both the cases have been questioned for the shoddy approach on the part of the authorities.



