‘No return for those who go’: Estonia warns Russian-origin residents against joining war

Estonia has warned its Russian-speaking residents that their citizenship would be revoked and they would be banned from the EU and the country if they participate in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

There are some 20,000 residents with Russian citizenship living in Estonia who might get drafted into the war.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “mobilisation” of troops, signalling that its war against Ukraine is far from over. According to reports, an estimated 300,000 more Russians will be drafted to serve in the campaign.

"We will not stop anyone to follow the orders but participation in a crime against peace is a criminal offence under Estonian law," Eerik-Niiles Kross, an Estonian politician, diplomat, and former chief of intelligence, told Sky News.

"An Estonian resident joining the Russian military in war against Ukraine will lose the residency permit and will be banned from the EU. There is no return for those who go,” he was quoted as saying.

"However, if a Russian living in Estonia receives a mobilisation order from Russia and decides not to go, Estonia gives him all legal protection and will not let Russia to force anyone."

The official added that Russia does not have jurisdiction to prosecute anyone in Estonia who does not follow draft orders.

"All legal residents with Russian citizenship in Estonia have the constitutional protection and same rights as all other residents."

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Russian citizens from across the country fleeing to neighbouring nations in a bid to avoid the conscription order.

On Thursday, at Finland's eastern border with Russia, traffic intensified overnight, according to the Finnish border guard.

Earlier, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin told Parliament that her government was ready to take action to put "an end" to Russian tourism and transit through Finland, according to Finnish public broadcaster Yle.

(With inputs from agencies)

