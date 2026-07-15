/No more clock changes? US House backs permanent Daylight Saving Time after years of debate

The US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to end the twice-yearly ritual of changing clocks, passing bipartisan legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across most of the nation.

Lawmakers passed the Sunshine Protection Act in a 308-117 vote on Tuesday (Jul 14), reviving a popular proposal that has historically stalled in Congress despite overwhelming public support.

If signed into law, Americans would no longer "spring forward" in March or "fall back" in November. Instead, the country would stay on later-sunset hours year-round, unless individual states actively choose to opt out.

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‘Here Comes the Sun’ on the House Floor

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), who was presiding over the vote, played the iconic Beatles song "Here Comes the Sun" directly from his phone as the final, successful tally was read out.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), received a massive boost from the White House. Ahead of the vote, administration officials called the bill a "popular, common-sense reform," confirming that advisers would recommend the president sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

Trump has previously championed the change on Truth Social, calling the current biannual time shift "costly and unnecessary" and writing: "It’s time that people can stop worrying about the 'Clock'."

Senate opposition remains a hurdle

The House vote does not guarantee the bill will become law. A Senate version stalled last year after Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas objected to speeding it through by unanimous consent.

Cotton has argued that permanent daylight saving time could create problems in parts of the country where winter mornings would stay dark until 9 am or later. He has warned that this could make school runs and early commutes riskier.

A senior Hill aide said Cotton still has the same concerns and expects to ask Senate Majority Leader John Thune not to bring the bill up for a vote.

A divisive century-old debate

The debate over daylight saving has raged since it was first introduced as a temporary wartime energy-saving measure in 1942.

Supporters say permanent daylight saving time would be simpler, save money and avoid the disruption of changing clocks every spring and fall. Critics say it would leave too many people waking up in the dark during the winter months.