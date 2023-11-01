'No excuses' for colonial-era abuses in Kenya, says King Charles but stops short of apology

King Charles the Third of the UK on Wednesday (November 1) acknowledged that there was "no excuse" for colonial-era abuses during Britain's rule in the African country. Charles added he planned to "deepen" his "own understanding" of the "wrongs". He is on a four-day state visit to Kenya with Queen Camilla. He has said that he plans to bolster "a modern partnership of equals facing today's challenges".

Kenya was under British colonial rule till a hard-fought independence in 1963. Over the years, there have been widespread calls for British Crown to formally apologise for Britain's violent rule in Kenya.

The 74-year-old British head of state said the "wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret". However, he stopped short of a formal apology.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse," he said at a state banquet on Tuesday evening.

"None of this can change the past but by addressing our history with honesty and openness, we can perhaps demonstrate the strength of our friendship today, and in so doing, we can I hope continue to build an ever-closer bond for the years ahead."

The Kenyan media wasn't soft on King Charles. a headline in The Standard newspaper

Although the media was skeptical about what amends King Charles can make, there were suggestions that he can make efforts to return artefacts which include skull of a revered tribal leader who was prominent figure leading a bloody resistance against colonial rule more than hundred years ago.

Kenyan President William Ruto gave a ceremonial red carpet welcome by President William Ruto on Tuesday. The royals then laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in the Uhuru Gardens memorial park.