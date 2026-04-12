/No deal in Islamabad: How 21 hours of diplomacy could not outlast decades of distrust

Somewhere in Islamabad on Saturday, two teams of diplomats sat across a table for twenty-one hours. They drank tea, exchanged papers, made phone calls, and argued through the night. And at the end of it all, they walked away with nothing. No deal. No breakthrough. Just a fragile ceasefire that now hangs by a thread — and millions of ordinary families left wondering if the bombs will come back.

That is the brutal arithmetic of the US-Iran talks that collapsed this weekend. And before we get into the political chess, we must sit with that human reality for a moment. This war is now in its seventh week. At least 3,000 people have been killed in Iran. Over 2,000 in Lebanon. Twenty-three in Israel. Homes reduced to rubble. Roads broken. Children are not going to school — not because of holidays, but because of fear. Mothers grieving. Fathers without work. Every day the ceasefire holds is a day those numbers don't climb. Every day it doesn't — they do.

So what went wrong in Islamabad?

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Vice President JD Vance led the American side. He kept President Trump on speed dial — calling him six to twelve times during negotiations — while also coordinating with Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, and Admiral Brad Cooper. By all accounts, the Americans came prepared. Vance said the US team worked honestly, put their best and final offer on the table, and left it there. Now Iran must decide, he said. The language of a man who believes he did his part.

But here is where it gets complicated. Because Iran did not walk away out of stubbornness or theatre. Iran walked away because of memory.

The wound that poisons every US-Iran conversation is 2015. That year, under President Obama, a nuclear deal was carefully negotiated, signed, and celebrated. Three years later, America walked away from it under President Trump. Just like that. Sanctions snapped back. Iran was left holding a deal with no partner. When you have been burned that badly — when you watched a signed agreement dissolve because a new president decided differently — why would you trust the next set of promises? Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country came to Islamabad with "deep distrust." That is not a negotiating tactic. That is a scar.

America, for its part, has a legitimate concern. It wants Iran to stop developing nuclear weapons and close off any fast pathways to building them. That is not an unreasonable demand for a region already at war. But demanding trust from someone you previously betrayed — and offering nothing concrete to address that betrayal — is not diplomacy. It is wishful thinking.

What made the weekend even more telling was what happened in the water while the talks were happening on land. The US Navy sent two destroyer ships into the Strait of Hormuz to begin mine-clearing operations. Admiral Cooper announced that underwater drones would follow. President Trump posted about it on social media, framing it as a gift to the world's oil supply. It is, in diplomatic language, a carrot-and-stick moment — we are talking to you, but we are also showing you what happens if you say no.

The Strait of Hormuz is not just a geography lesson. Normally, one-fifth of the world's oil passes through that narrow channel every single day. Since Iran tightened its grip, that flow has slowed to a trickle — roughly 12 ships a day instead of over 100. Oil prices are up. Fuel costs more. Groceries cost more. The ripple of this war reaches into supermarkets in countries that have never heard a missile.

Iran's red lines in Islamabad were predictable but firm — compensation for damage from earlier strikes, release of frozen assets, an end to attacks on its allies, including Hezbollah, and control over the strait. America's offer focused on capping nuclear development and reopening shipping. The gap between those two positions was not a crack. It was a canyon.

Meanwhile, Israel continued strikes in Lebanon — insisting no ceasefire applies there — pushing the death toll past 2,000. Direct Israel-Lebanon talks are now scheduled for Tuesday in Washington. Lebanon, exhausted and destabilised, needs calm. The wider region is holding its breath.

So where does this go?

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has offered to mediate a second round. That matters. Pakistan is one of the few countries to which Iran genuinely listens. A short pause followed by a reset — perhaps with new security guarantees that address Iran's 2015 wound directly — is the only realistic path forward.