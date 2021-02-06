No comments, says Sweden on Greta Thunberg's remark on India farmer protests

The Swedish government has declined to comment on the remarks made by the climate activist, Greta Thunberg, who is a Swedish national. In response to WION's question on tweets by Greta Thunberg on India's farmers' protest, the Swedish foreign ministry said it has "no comments on this matter."

Being a private citizen, her comments and tweets have no bearing on foreign policy but as an influencer, she has had an impact especially when it comes to the US President Donald Trump's presidency. Greta has been a climate activist drawing focus on the issue.

As for the India-Sweden ties, both countries share a good relationship. India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, visited Sweden in 2018 and became the first Indian PM to visit the country in the last 30 years. During that visit, the first India-Nordic summit was hosted in Stockholm.

Sweden supports India’s membership of the expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC), membership for the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), and has backed New Delhi's bid for the nuclear suppliers' group (NSG).