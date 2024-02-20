Nikki Haley stands firm: No plans to withdraw, unfazed by ‘Trump’s retribution

Nikki Haley declared on Tuesday that she will not withdraw from the GOP presidential contest despite a campaign of pressure from former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In a significant speech in Greenville, S.C., she emphasised her independence, stating, "I feel no need to kiss the ring," and reiterated her determination to continue irrespective of the primary outcome.

Addressing concerns about her potential withdrawal, she reaffirmed her pledge to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, with the possibility of extending her campaign.

Approaching a contentious Republican primary in her home state, Nikki Haley defends her decision to stay in the race, challenging the herd mentality within her party that aligns with former President Trump.

Rejecting the need to appease Trump or fear retribution, she asserts her commitment to pursuing the nomination beyond the upcoming primary.

Despite ongoing questions about her candidacy, Haley's campaign remains active, attracting financial support from high-profile donors and enlisting the aid of elected officials, business leaders, and community figures across various states.

She contends that America rejects a rematch between Trump and Biden, citing widespread sentiment that both candidates are perceived as too old for the presidency.

Haley argues that Trump and Biden have traded normalcy for chaos, emphasising the urgent need for a unifying leader in contrast to their divisive approaches. She underscores the public's concern not just about their policies but also about the divisive nature of their leadership.