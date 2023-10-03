Nigeria: Blast at illegal oil refinery kills at least 37, including two pregnant women

At least 37 people lost their lives in Nigeria on Monday (Oct 2) in a blast at an illegal oil refinery in the country’s south, reported Reuters. A local community leader told the news agency that amongst the dead were two pregnant women.

"Thirty five people were caught in the fire. Two people who were lucky to escape also died this morning in hospital," Reuters quoted a witness as saying.

He added that the relatives had identified some of the victims and taken them for burial.

Oil refinery fire ignites nearby reservoir

Another report on the same incident by AFP pegged the death toll at 18. AFP reported that the fire took place after the illegal oil refinery fire ignited a nearby oil reservoir, leaving victims severely burnt.

“The fire outbreak started at a very late hour … 18 victims were burnt beyond recognition while 25 injured persons were rescued,” said Olufemi Ayodele, spokesman for the local Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Most of the victims were youths … a pregnant woman and a young lady getting ready for her marriage ceremony next month were all casualties,” he said.

Nigeria’s illegal oil refining problem

In the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, illegal refining is a widespread issue, where impoverished locals tap into pipelines to produce fuel for profit. This dangerous practice can be as rudimentary as boiling crude oil in drums to extract fuel, often resulting in deadly consequences.

Despite Nigeria being an OPEC member and one of Africa's major petroleum producers, efforts to combat illegal crude refineries have yielded little success over the years. This is partly due to the involvement of influential politicians and security officials, as noted by local environmental groups.

Theft of crude oil, vandalism of pipelines, and legal disputes regarding oil spills have prompted oil majors operating in Nigeria to divest from onshore and shallow water assets, opting to focus on deepwater operations.