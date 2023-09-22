Nigeria: Protests held over mysterious death of Afrobeat star MohBad

Thousands of people marched across Nigeria on Thursday (September 21) over the mysterious death of Afrobeat star Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, MohBad, 27, died on September 12 in a hospital in Lagos after being admitted for an unknown illness. The Lagos police said his body was exhumed on Thursday in response to complaints about the unclear circumstances surrounding his death.

Protests were held in Lagos on Tuesday to demand justice for the pop star and they quickly spread across the country amid grief and several questions about what caused his death.

As per the report, police said they received complaints about MohBad's death, leading to the setting up of a criminal investigations team to “aggregate all allegations, suspicions, and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer.”

On Tuesday, Lagos' Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that those behind the pop star's death will be made to face the law after a thorough investigation. “I also appeal to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Staying calm and following the process will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent,” the governor added.

The death of the young artist has drawn people — and numbers — to his music. In one of his songs titled “Sorry”, the late star spoke about coming from a poor background and his struggles to earn a living through music. In another, “Peace”, he spoke of himself as a “survivor... money chaser — faster than a bullet.”

On X, #justiceformohbad has been trending since MohBad's death. According to a report by BBC, some tributes suggested that the Mohbad was bullied within the music industry.

Outrage has been particularly directed at Naira Marley, MohBad's former boss. The two had a feud following Mohbad splitting up from Marlian Records last year. Marley himself has also called for a thorough investigation into MohBad's death, the report added.

