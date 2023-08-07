Niger gets major 'show of support' from Mali, Burkina Faso after end of coup reversal deadline

The representatives of military rulers of Mali and Burkina Faso will send a joint delegation in a show of "solidarity" with Niger's new rulers who stormed to power by overthrowing democratically elected president last month.

The show of "solidarity" comes amid possibility of a West African military intervention after the end of the deadline imposed by leaders of regional bloc for the reversal of last month's coup in Niger capital Niamey.

Also read | Niger crisis: No signs of opposition to junta as deadline to reverse coup ends



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had set Sunday midnight as purported deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and threatened the use of force after the deadline lapsed.

Also read | Niger nuclear reserves: How the coup can throw Europe into a deep energy crisis

Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which experienced military takeovers in 2020 and 2022, respectively, released a joint statement cautioning that any intervention in Niger would be interpreted as a "declaration of war."

Niger junta shuts airspace

Meanwhile, Niger's coup leaders have closed the country's airspace until further notice, citing the threat of military intervention from its neighbours who form ECOWAS bloc.

At the same time, Niger’s armed forces have been bringing in reinforcements to the capital Niamey to prepare for a potential military intervention, CNN reported.

The report said that a convoy of about 40 pick-up trucks arrived on Sunday evening that brought in troops from other parts of the country in a purported effort to reassure a nervous public and prepare for potential battle.

Also watch | Niger blocks airspace & fears intervention, waits for Ecowas' response after ultimatum expires

On Sunday, thousands gathered at a stadium in Niger's capital Niamey to show support of the military coup.

Niger is rich with its wealth of resources. The West African country holds the world's seventh-largest Uranium deposits.

In 2019 itself, about 2,982 tonnes of uranium was produced by the two operating mines in the country.

Niger, however, still remains one of the poorest countries in the world.

Many Niger citizens view France's record as colonial power responsible for the currently prevailing poverty levels in their country.

The supporters of junta rule see it as a way to distance the country of over 25 million to distance itself from French influence.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE